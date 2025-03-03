AIRLINK 177.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.09 (-5.39%)
BR Research PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.89%

PPL in 1HFY25

BR Research Published 03 Mar, 2025 07:25am

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL), a key player in the country’s energy sector, reported its financial and operational performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2025 (1HFY25), showcasing a mixed bag of challenges and strategic wins. PPL reported earnings of Rs51 billion in 1HFY25, marking a 26 percent decline year-over-year, primarily attributed to reduced oil and gas production, lower oil prices, and an increased tax burden. The second quarter (2QFY25) alone saw net earnings of Rs27.3 billion, down 30 percent year-on-year although improving 16 percent quarter-over-quarter.

The 15 percent year-on-year contraction in revenue was primarily driven by a 9 percent decline in oil production and a 5 percent reduction in gas production. Additionally, a 12 percent year-on-year drop in global oil prices further impacted the topline. The strengthening of the PKR against the USD also played a role, as it negatively affected realized wellhead prices, adding to the overall revenue decline.

Despite a 22 percent year-on-year decline in exploration costs and a twofold increase in other income, the company’s earnings before tax fell by 12.6 percent. Higher taxation further eroded earnings, with net profit for 1HFY25 declining by 26 percent year-on-year. However, the company remained proactive in exploration and production activities, reporting key developments across multiple fields. Additionally, PPL made significant strides in improving cash flow, with collections exceeding 100 percent receivable. As a result, trade debts remained stable in December 2024, preventing further accumulation of circular debt.

Back in FY24, PPL posted a 17 percent year-on-year in earnings, driven largely by a favorable court ruling allowing a reversal of tax provisions related to depletion allowances. Despite modest one percent revenue growth, supported by PKR depreciation, the company faced production declines—oil down 3 percent and gas down 13 percent. Operating costs surged 13 percent year-on-year while exploration costs fell 12 percent year-on-year.

Despite challenges from falling oil prices, tax adjustments, and declining production, PPL has demonstrated some resilience by expanding its exploration portfolio with new discoveries, improving financial sustainability through better receivables management, and enhancing operational efficiency via drilling optimization and cost control. However, sustaining long-term profitability and shareholder value will depend on further gas price adjustments, exploration success, and a potential recovery in oil prices in the coming periods. PPL declared an interim dividend of PKR 4.00 per share for 1HFY25, which is a significant jump from 9.9 percent in the corresponding period last year.

