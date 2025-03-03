AIRLINK 176.65 Decreased By ▼ -10.44 (-5.58%)
Essential commodities: PM for ensuring availability, price stability

  • Issues directives to concerned departments that strict measures should be taken regarding control of sugar prices
Published March 3, 2025

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the food supply and price control especially of sugar in the country.

PM Shehbaz said that the government will not compromise on smooth supply of food and beverages to the people at affordable prices.

The Prime Minister said in recent months, the government had taken strict action against sugar smuggling, which has helped in curbing sugar smuggling. The Prime Minister issued directives to concerned departments that strict measures should be taken regarding control of sugar prices.

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

PM Shehbaz ordered that an effective strategy should be devised regarding the supply of sugar and other food items at reasonable prices during Ramazan.

He said the federal and provincial governments should work together to ensure the supply of food and drinks to the common man at cheap prices. The Prime Minister said no negligence will be tolerated in controlling the prices of sugar and other essential commodities during Ramadan.

During the meeting Prime Minister was briefed that at present there is ample stock of sugar in the country. He said fair price shops have been set up to sell sugar at lower prices at provincial level.

The PM said strong measures will be taken to completely end sugar smuggling and strict action will be taken against smugglers.

PM Shehbaz directed that action against illegal stockpiling of sugar should be ensured and the district administration should work diligently in this regard.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Industry and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.

Chief secretaries of all four provinces were present in the meeting through video link.

