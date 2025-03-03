July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

ISLAMABAD: The overall collection of withholding taxes (WHT) showed a major increase of 26 percent during July-December (2024-25) against same period of 2023-24.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) data, the WHT collection amounted to Rs 1,590,865 million during first six months of current fiscal year against Rs 1,262,723 million collected during same period of 2023-24.

The collection on demand amounted to Rs 75.936 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs 59.731 billion, reflecting an increase of 27.1 percent.

The recovery of income tax arrears stood at Rs 19.137 billion during first half of current fiscal year against Rs17 billion collected during corresponding period of 2023-24, showing an increase of 8 percent.

The voluntary tax payments stood at Rs 1,115,627 million against Rs862,632 million, reflecting an increase of 29.3 percent.

Within the category of voluntary tax payments, the FBR has received Rs199.614 billion along with returns in July-December (2024-25) as compared to Rs 142,234 billion in the same period of 2023-24, showing an increase of 40.3 percent.

The advance tax payments amounted to Rs916.013 billion against Rs720.398 billion, reflecting an increase of 27.2 percent.

