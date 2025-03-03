Controversial Ramazan mail: Turkish businessman hit with travel ban

ISTANBUL: A leading Turkish businessman was barred from travelling abroad on Sunday a day after being detained over an internal mail prosecutors alleged was limiting freedom of belief, local media reported, reigniting a debate about the extent of secularism in the country.

Cem Koksal, CEO of Zorlu Holding — a Turkish conglomerate operating in several fields from energy to appliances and electronics — was detained on Saturday after the Istanbul prosecutor’s office launched a probe into an internal mail exchange over the celebration of Ramazan.

Ergun Guler, CEO of electronics company Vestel — a subsidiary of Zorlu Holding — celebrated the start of Ramadan in a message sent to employees on Friday.