AIRLINK 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -13.59 (-7.26%)
BOP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
FCCL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
FFL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
HUBC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.83%)
HUMNL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.56%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PIAHCLA 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.78%)
PPL 171.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.85%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.15%)
SEARL 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
SYM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.09%)
TRG 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.99%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,812 Decreased By -57.5 (-0.48%)
BR30 35,330 Decreased By -258.1 (-0.73%)
KSE100 112,304 Decreased By -947.6 (-0.84%)
KSE30 34,790 Decreased By -403.6 (-1.15%)
World Print 2025-03-03

Controversial Ramazan mail: Turkish businessman hit with travel ban

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ISTANBUL: A leading Turkish businessman was barred from travelling abroad on Sunday a day after being detained over an internal mail prosecutors alleged was limiting freedom of belief, local media reported, reigniting a debate about the extent of secularism in the country.

Cem Koksal, CEO of Zorlu Holding — a Turkish conglomerate operating in several fields from energy to appliances and electronics — was detained on Saturday after the Istanbul prosecutor’s office launched a probe into an internal mail exchange over the celebration of Ramazan.

Ergun Guler, CEO of electronics company Vestel — a subsidiary of Zorlu Holding — celebrated the start of Ramadan in a message sent to employees on Friday.

