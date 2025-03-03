AIRLINK 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.69 (-5.18%)
Mar 03, 2025
World Print 2025-03-03

Iran’s minister removed over economic woes

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament sacked the country’s finance minister on Sunday after impeaching him over soaring inflation and a plunging currency, state television reported.

Economy and Finance Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati lost a vote of confidence, with 182 of 273 parliamentarians present backing his removal. On the black market on Sunday, the Iranian rial was trading at more than 920,000 to the US dollar, compared with less than 600,000 in mid-2024.

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian defended Hemmati, a former central bank governor, telling lawmakers: “We are in a full-scale (economic) war with the enemy… we must take a war formation”.

“The economic problems of today’s society are not related to one person and we cannot blame it all on one person.” Lawmakers took turns angrily censuring Hemmati, blaming him for Iran’s economic woes.

“People cannot tolerate the new wave of inflation; the rise in the price of foreign currency and other goods must be controlled,” said one parliamentarian, Ruhollah Motefakker-Azad.

“People cannot afford to buy medicine and medical equipment,” said another, Fatemeh Mohammadbeigi.

Pezeshkian took office in July with the ambition of reviving the economy and ending some Western-imposed sanctions.

But the depreciation of the rial has only intensified, especially since the fall in December of Iran ally Bashar al-Assad of Syria.

The day before his government was toppled in Damascus, the US dollar was trading for around 717,000 rials on Iran’s black market.

“The rate of the foreign exchange is not real; the price is due to inflationary expectations,” Hemmati said in his defence.

“The most important problem of the country’s economy is inflation, and that is chronic inflation, which has plagued our economy for years,” the economy minister added.

Decades of US-led sanctions have battered Iran’s economy, with double-digit inflation causing an increase in consumer prices since Washington pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal in 2018. The deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, provided for an easing of sanctions and the return of Western investment to Iran in return for increased limits on the country’s nuclear activities.

