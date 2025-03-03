AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -10.14 (-5.42%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.82%)
FLYNG 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.64 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.09%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
OGDC 212.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
SYM 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,816 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 35,403 Decreased By -185.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 112,585 Decreased By -666.7 (-0.59%)
KSE30 34,874 Decreased By -319.7 (-0.91%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-03

TDAP chief vows to resolve issues facing industry

Recorder Report Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 09:29am

LAHORE: In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for export-led economic growth, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, met with key stakeholders from the textile and apparel industry during an event organised by the Pakistan Readymade Garments and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in Sialkot.

The gathering aimed to address challenges hindering the sector’s export potential and foster collaboration between the government and industry leaders.

Prominent attendees included former PRGMEA Chairman Ijaz Khokhar, Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association Chairman Zeeshan Tariq, Dryport Trust Chairman Raza Iqbal, SIAL Airline Chairman Rasheed Jilani, and Sialkot Airport Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti.

Texpo 2024 likely to attract $800m in export orders

Industry representatives raised critical issues such as gas shortages, visa obstacles, and concerns over the Fixed Tax Regime (FTR), urging immediate government intervention to sustain growth.

Chadhar reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to resolving these challenges, announcing plans for monthly stakeholder engagements to ensure sustained dialogue. He emphasised formation of a streamlined communication mechanism, requesting industry associations to nominate focal persons for efficient collaboration.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to address structural barriers, enhance global competitiveness, and integrate Pakistani industries into international supply chains. “The government is prioritising innovation, entrepreneurship, and market access to unlock new export opportunities,” he stated, pledging continued support to improve the ease of doing business.

In his address, former PRGMEA Chairman Ijaz Khokhar called for structural reforms, proposing the creation of a dedicated Apparel Export Promotion Council and a financial support fund for startups and innovators in the apparel sector. He stressed that such measures would drive sustainable growth and strengthen Pakistan’s foothold in global markets.

Industry leaders lauded the government’s proactive engagement, expressing readiness to collaborate closely on policy implementation. The collective resolve of both public and private sectors, they noted, will be pivotal in boosting exports and elevating Pakistan’s position in the international textile and apparel industry.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to transform challenges into opportunities, aligning with the Prime Minister’s economic vision for a resilient, export-driven future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Exports TDAP PRGMEA PM Shehbaz Sharif industrialists Faiz Ahmad Chadhar TDAP chief textile and apparel sector

Comments

200 characters

TDAP chief vows to resolve issues facing industry

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories