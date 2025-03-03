TDAP chief vows to resolve issues facing industry

LAHORE: In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for export-led economic growth, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, met with key stakeholders from the textile and apparel industry during an event organised by the Pakistan Readymade Garments and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in Sialkot.

The gathering aimed to address challenges hindering the sector’s export potential and foster collaboration between the government and industry leaders.

Prominent attendees included former PRGMEA Chairman Ijaz Khokhar, Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association Chairman Zeeshan Tariq, Dryport Trust Chairman Raza Iqbal, SIAL Airline Chairman Rasheed Jilani, and Sialkot Airport Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti.

Industry representatives raised critical issues such as gas shortages, visa obstacles, and concerns over the Fixed Tax Regime (FTR), urging immediate government intervention to sustain growth.

Chadhar reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to resolving these challenges, announcing plans for monthly stakeholder engagements to ensure sustained dialogue. He emphasised formation of a streamlined communication mechanism, requesting industry associations to nominate focal persons for efficient collaboration.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to address structural barriers, enhance global competitiveness, and integrate Pakistani industries into international supply chains. “The government is prioritising innovation, entrepreneurship, and market access to unlock new export opportunities,” he stated, pledging continued support to improve the ease of doing business.

In his address, former PRGMEA Chairman Ijaz Khokhar called for structural reforms, proposing the creation of a dedicated Apparel Export Promotion Council and a financial support fund for startups and innovators in the apparel sector. He stressed that such measures would drive sustainable growth and strengthen Pakistan’s foothold in global markets.

Industry leaders lauded the government’s proactive engagement, expressing readiness to collaborate closely on policy implementation. The collective resolve of both public and private sectors, they noted, will be pivotal in boosting exports and elevating Pakistan’s position in the international textile and apparel industry.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to transform challenges into opportunities, aligning with the Prime Minister’s economic vision for a resilient, export-driven future.

