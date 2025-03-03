Minority Card distributed in Faisalabad

LAHORE: A special ceremony for distribution of Minority Cards to the minority community was held at Iqbal Auditorium, Agricultural University Faisalabad.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordina-tion and Prime Minister’s Advisor for Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora especially attended the event.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government and Punjab government are committed to protecting the rights of the minority community. He said as per the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, numerous initiatives have been undertaken by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the minorities, including various schemes to support them in areas like health, education and employment. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the measures taken have helped reduce inflation.

Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora stated that the Minority Cards are an essential step in providing identification to minority community members and safeguarding their rights. He noted that this initiative by the Punjab government is another exemplary step that not only provides recognition of their rights but also facilitates their participation in various government schemes and programs.

He further stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken numerous exemplary actions for the minority community in the past year, and the distribution of Minority Cards is one of the most important steps. He said that in the upcoming months, an e-learning program for minority children would be launched.

The members of the provincial assembly attending the event praised this initiative and pledged their full cooperation in the ongoing efforts of the Punjab government for the betterment of the minority community.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (retd) reported that after verification nearly 8,000 minority individuals in Faisalabad district will be issued Minority Cards.

At the conclusion of the event, Rana Sanaullah Khan and Ramesh Singh Arora distributed the cards. Members of the provincial assembly, including Arif Mehmood Gill, Azma Jabeen Raja, Qudsia Batool, Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, PML-N leaders Irfan Manan, Azad Ali Tabassum, Jaffer Ali Bocha, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Raja Daniyal, Malik Razaq Khalid, Rana Abbas, and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025