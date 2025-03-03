AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -10.14 (-5.42%)
‘Grand farmers’ festival’ held

APP Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

MULTAN: A grand farmers’ festival was organized at the Government Pak-German Polytechnic Institute for Agriculture Technology, where agricultural advancements and innovations were showcased.

The event featured stalls from leading organizations, including pesticide and fertilizer companies, agricultural machinery manufacturers, livestock specialists, drone technology providers, Mango Research Institute, Nawaz Sharif University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, veterinary medicine companies, water management firms, solar panel and compressor manufacturers, and several other institutions.

The festival was graced by Brigadier Muhammad Sajid Khokhar (retd) (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) as the chief guest, along with Chairperson TEVTA Punjab Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Director General TEVTA Punjab Asif Majeed, CEO Evyol Group Dr. Shafiq Patafi, CEO Sunny Crop Sajjad Hussain Bhutta, CEO Bio Force Zia-ul-Hassan Shad, and other dignitaries from the agricultural and industrial sectors.

During their addresses, the speakers emphasized the importance of adopting modern agricultural practices to enhance productivity and profitability for farmers. They highlighted how technological advancements in agriculture, such as precision farming, drone technology, and improved irrigation systems, can revolutionize the sector.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Evyol Group, Sunny Crop, and Bio Force. These agreements aimed to provide hands-on training opportunities for students, allowing them to gain practical experience in modern agricultural techniques.

The Livestock Department also set up an exhibition featuring high-yield dairy cows and beef cattle to encourage farmers to invest in improved breeds. Additionally, a pet stall attracted visitors with its display of rare breeds of dogs, cats, roosters, pigeons, and other animals.

To further engage the attendees, traditional kabaddi and wrestling competitions were organized, adding an element of entertainment to the event. The festival concluded with a grand feast, where farmers and guests were served traditional cuisine.

The event witnessed massive participation from farmers, who seized the opportunity to interact with agricultural experts, discuss their challenges, and explore innovative solutions to enhance their farming practices.

