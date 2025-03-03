New SME policy on the cards: Qazi Saddam

FAISALABAD: New SME policy is at the anvil which would further accelerate the process of industrialization at the grass root level, said Qazi Saddam Naseer, Regional Business Coordinator SMEDA.

Addressing a Budget Consultative Session organized by SMEDA in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he underlined the importance of the SME sector and said that women should also be motivated to contribute their productive role in the development of this fundamental sector. He said that Faisalabad has a business and industrial eco-friendly system and hence we must prepare comprehensive recommendations to fully exploit this available potential by involving young entrepreneurs with a special focus on the young, creative and dynamic females.

Responding to a question, he said that the ten-year cluster program of SMEDA is still intact which include 5 different sectors including fruit and vegetable processing, E-bike manufacturing, pharmaceutical, seafood, marble and granite. He said that a Pakistani delegation had visited China and people belonging to these sectors were provided an opportunity to interact with the Chinese counterparts.

Similarly, a Saudi delegation had also visited Pakistan and a meeting of stakeholders from the SME sector was also arranged with them. He said that specialized feasibility reports have been finalized which would be shared with the serious investors belonging to the SME sector.

Earlier President Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the consultative session but stressed the need that we should not hold meetings for the sake of meeting. He said that in order to make these meetings productive and result oriented proper follow-up is imperative. He said that many organizations relating to textile, manufacturing and exports are very active but their concerns are high taxation, energy cost, ease of doing business and access to finance. He said that high level policy intervention is required to resolve these issues and facilitate the SME sector to compete with their global rivals. He urged upon the participants to pinpoint their core issues along with tangible proposals to streamline the system. He particularly appreciated the serious efforts initiated by the federal and provincial governments but lamented that unluckily 52% women are still ignored of their rightful share. He said that Islamabad has big groups and companies consulted for the formulation of SME policies have no in depth knowledge of the SME sector and because of the non-participation of the SMEs, such policies usually fail to deliver the required results“, he said and demanded that a SMEDA help desk may be established in FCCI so that young entrepreneurs could get feasibility reports without any hassle.

Madam Shahida Aftab, Rubina Amjad and other women also highlighted their specific issues and demanded that the condition of NTN may be withdrawn in addition to giving them tax remission for the first 2 to 3 years. Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha, Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba and other members also gave their valuable input in this meeting.

