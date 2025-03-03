AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -10.14 (-5.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

CM Punjab orders crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued strict directives for an effective and comprehensive crackdown to control inflation across the province.

Chairing a video link meeting with commissioners and deputy commissioners on Sunday, the CM instructed authorities concerned to launch a robust campaign against price gouging. She ordered that official price lists be prominently displayed at all shops and markets.

To ensure the smooth supply of essential food items, she directed strict monitoring of demand and supply chains and called for immediate action against hoarders. She further instructed Punjab Chief Secretary to personally oversee the anti-price gouging and anti-hoarding campaign and to submit a detailed daily report on pricing.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the prices and quality of essential commodities must be strictly maintained. She also directed deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to keep a close watch on the prices of flour and roti. In addition, she instructed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to launch a crackdown to ensure the quality of edible items.

During Ramazan, the availability and pricing of fruits and vegetables will be closely monitored. She warned that strict legal action would be taken against those attempting to inflate prices. “Ramadan is a month of blessings and mercy; traders must be considerate towards the underprivileged,” she said, urging the business community to voluntarily lower prices during the holy month. “Across the world, prices are reduced in Ramazan, and we should also follow this practice voluntarily,” she added.

The CM further directed that essential commodities be provided at lower rates in all Sahulat Bazaars across Punjab. She assured that she is personally monitoring price fluctuations multiple times a day via a dedicated dashboard.

The chief minister warned that any negligence in the anti-profiteering campaign would not be tolerated. She reiterated that strict, indiscriminate action would be taken against profiteering and hoarding throughout Ramazan.

