AIRLINK 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.69 (-5.18%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.82%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
HUBC 132.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.02%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
POWER 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.33%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
PRL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.9%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.62%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.13%)
SYM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TRG 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,816 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 35,403 Decreased By -185.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 112,562 Decreased By -689.7 (-0.61%)
KSE30 34,865 Decreased By -328.9 (-0.93%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

Injured policemen: Rs2.45m released to pay medical expenses

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to providing the best treatment to Ghazi personnel injured in the line of duty.

In continuation of which, an additional amount of Rs. 2.45 million has been released to pay for the medical expenses of injured personnel belonging to various districts, including Lahore.

While giving details, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Rs.1 million in funds were given to the injured Inspector Riaz Muhammad for his medical expenses.

Injured ASI Muhammad Adnan, injured Sub-Inspector Kashif Iqbal and injured Constable Wajid Ali were given Rs. 05 lakh each for medical expenses.

Injured Constable Sadaqat Ali was given Rs. 2.5 lakh for medical expenses. Injured Constable Zulqarnain Haider and injured Constable Abdul Malik were given Rs. 1 lakh each for medical expenses.

