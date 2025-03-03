Injured policemen: Rs2.45m released to pay medical expenses

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to providing the best treatment to Ghazi personnel injured in the line of duty.

In continuation of which, an additional amount of Rs. 2.45 million has been released to pay for the medical expenses of injured personnel belonging to various districts, including Lahore.

While giving details, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Rs.1 million in funds were given to the injured Inspector Riaz Muhammad for his medical expenses.

Injured ASI Muhammad Adnan, injured Sub-Inspector Kashif Iqbal and injured Constable Wajid Ali were given Rs. 05 lakh each for medical expenses.

Injured Constable Sadaqat Ali was given Rs. 2.5 lakh for medical expenses. Injured Constable Zulqarnain Haider and injured Constable Abdul Malik were given Rs. 1 lakh each for medical expenses.

