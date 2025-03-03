AIRLINK 176.65 Decreased By ▼ -10.44 (-5.58%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
FFL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.82%)
FLYNG 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.46 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.95%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 212.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
PRL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.85%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,578 Decreased By -673.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 34,872 Decreased By -321.8 (-0.91%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

CM greets Muslims on start of Ramazan

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Punjab and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of Ramazan.

In her message on Sunday, the CM expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the opportunity to embrace the blessings of this holy month. The CM emphasized that Ramazan teaches patience, piety, and sacrifice. It is a month of divine mercy, abundant blessings, and forgiveness, during which prayers are accepted. She also prayed for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, and progress during this sacred time.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz stated that, for the first time in history, the Nighaban Ramazan Package is delivering ration to millions of underprivileged families at their doorstep. She noted that Punjab has eliminated the need for long queues for ration distribution, ensuring that state assistance reaches the needy directly.

Under the Nighaban Ramazan Package 2025, financial aid of Ra. 31 billion is being directly transferred to deserving families. Additionally, low-income households are receiving Rs. 10,000 to help them fulfill their basic needs with dignity. She mentioned that Sahulat RamAzan Bazaars have been established across Punjab, with officials assigned field duties to ensure smooth operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ramazan

Comments

200 characters

CM greets Muslims on start of Ramazan

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories