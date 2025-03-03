AIRLINK 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.09 (-8.07%)
Mar 03, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

Asim Butt’s book wins Parveen Shakir Trust’s Literary Award

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Novelist, short story writer, translator, editor, and critic Muhammad Asim Butt’s book “Kafka Kahanian” has been awarded the Parveen Shakir Trust’s Literary Award in the Best Translation category. “Kafka Kahanian” is a collection of Urdu translations of renowned author Franz Kafka’s stories.

Previously, Muhammad Asim Butt received two awards for his novel Naatamaam: Parveen Shakir Aks-e-Khushboo Award for Best Novel in 2015 and UBL Literary Excellence Award for 2015. His book “Borgese Kahaanian” was nominated for the UBL Literary Excellence Award in 2017. Recently, his novel “Pani Pe Likhi Kahani” has been published.

Muhammad Asim Butt has authored more than two dozen books, including notable works such as “Daira”, “Bhaid”, “Natamaam”, “Pani Pe Likhi Kahani”, “Istihar Adam”, “Dastak”, “Borgese Kahanian”, and “Abdullah Hussain: Shakhsiyat aur Fun”. Over 30 research and critical thesis have been written on his writings at the MA and MPhil levels in universities across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Parveen Shakir Trust Literary Award Muhammad Asim Butt Kafka Kahanian Asim Butt book

