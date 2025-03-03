Saqlain Mushtaq likely to become head coach of national team

LAHORE: Former Pakistani off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is tipped as the head coach of the national cricket team for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Saqlain Mushtaq had a meeting with the PCB management and both parties agreed for this role to Saqlain, sources said, adding: “PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also conveyed his priorities to Saqlain.”

Saqlain is likely to assume duties ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, the sources added.

Saqlain had previously served as the team’s head coach and his return comes at a crucial time for Pakistan cricket, with the team seeking stability ahead of major international tournaments.

Moreover, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to give access to all PCB academies for domestic cricket’s star players, ensuring they receive top-class training.

During a meeting with high-performing domestic cricketers, Naqvi discussed cricket skills, performance, fitness, diet plans and training modules. Players shared their concerns about high-performance centers, fitness issues and dietary needs.

The PCB Chairman directed the officials to develop a special diet plan for player fitness and ensure the availability of top trainers for their physical conditioning.

“You are the future stars of Pakistan. Investing in your development is an investment in Pakistan cricket’s bright future,” Naqvi assured the players.

On the other hand, after Pakistan’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take major steps as part of a team overhaul.

For the upcoming tour of New Zealand, young players would be given chance while poor performing players may be given rest, the sources said, adding, among the new inclusions, Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Arafat Minhas are considered for inclusion in the team.

Furthermore, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, and Jahandad Khan may also get an opportunity. Other players in contention include Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, and Omair Bin Yousuf, while Hassan Nawaz, Ali Raza and Abdul Samad are expected to be part of the new squad.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi already held a meeting with the selectors at the National Cricket Academy, discussing Pakistan’s underwhelming Champions Trophy campaign. He has directed selectors to prepare the national team with a long-term vision to ensure a stronger future for Pakistan cricket.

