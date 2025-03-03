AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -10.14 (-5.42%)
Seminar held on FBR’s e-invoicing system

Recorder Report Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to facilitate the business community in smooth transition towards e-Invoicing system.

The FBR officials have given this assurance to the business and trade during an interactive session with the stakeholders on FBR’s SRO 69(1)/2025.

In this regard, a seminar was designed to address the common challenges and misconceptions around FBR-compliant invoicing, ultimately helping participants realize the benefits of automation, enhanced visibility, and real-time data analytics.

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Salesflo and Haball jointly organised the informative awareness seminar focusing on the significance of FBR-compliant e-invoicing under SRO 69(1)/ 2025. The event was held to educate and equip businesses with the knowledge and tools required to stay ahead of Pakistan’s rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Attended by FBR officials, industry professionals, technology experts and finance leaders, the seminar shed light on how digital invoicing can transform financial operations, streamline compliance processes, and foster a more transparent and efficient ecosystem.

In his opening remarks, Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO of Haball, emphasised the critical need for businesses to embrace technological innovations.

The licensed integrators provide end-to-end assistance with structured implementation and ongoing support, while direct integration offers limited or no assistance. Licensed integrators manage compliance with regulatory requirements, helping businesses avoid penalties, whereas direct integration leaves businesses to handle compliance independently, he said.

“Pakistan’s financial sector is undergoing a massive digital transformation. With the Federal Board of Revenue’s SRO 69(1)/2025, businesses must adapt to new e-invoicing mandates to remain compliant to improve their transparency. Through this seminar, we aim to simplify the transition process by highlighting practical steps and addressing any concerns that the market participants may have. At Haball, we remain committed to providing secure, efficient, and compliant digital solutions that empower organizations of all sizes, he added.

Zain Shamsi, COO of Salesflo, further underscored the role of technology in ensuring compliance and operational efficiency:

“Salesflo has always championed digital innovation in Pakistan. By collaborating with Haball, we’re enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate e-invoicing with existing ERP systems and workflows. This seminar was designed to address the common challenges and misconceptions around FBR-compliant invoicing, ultimately helping participants realize the benefits of automation, enhanced visibility, and real-time data analytics.”

The event also saw participation from FBR Officials from LTO Karachi who addressed the participants concerns on SRO 69 (I)/ 2025.

