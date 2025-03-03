Custodial torture, killings in IIOJK: Kashmiri leader urges global action

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri leaders Sunday in a united front have strongly denounced the severe human rights abuses inflicted upon civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) including torture, killings and arbitrary detentions, particularly in custody and urged the international community to take a firm stance against these atrocities.

Talking to PTV news channel, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir emphasized the need for the international community to take immediate action against these heinous crimes.

He urged the world to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations and war crimes in the occupied territory.

He also strongly condemned the recent killing of tribal youth Makhan Din, adding, 25-year-old Makhan Din from Kathua district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) died by suicide after facing brutal custodial torture at the hands of IIOJK police.

This incident highlights the ongoing human rights abuses in IIOJK, where civilians are subjected to torture, killings, and arbitrary detentions.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen has revealed a shocking statistic, stating that since 1989, approximately 7,000 people have been killed in custody by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir, where people are being subjected to brutal electric shocks while in custody. This inhumane treatment is a stark reminder of the gross human rights abuses being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir,” Abdul Hameed Lone, Senior Kashmiri Leader added.

The situation in Kashmir has been marked by widespread human rights abuses, including torture, killings, and arbitrary detentions. The international community must take notice of these atrocities and hold those responsible accountable, Hameed Lone added.

“India’s atrocities in Kashmir have been exposed, and organizations like Amnesty International and other human rights groups are well aware of the situation.

We demand speedy justice for the victims and their families, and an end to the impunity enjoyed by the Indian occupation forces.” Abdul Hameed Lone, Senior Kashmiri Leader added.

We strongly condemn India’s draconian laws and the brutal torture inflicted by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris. These black laws and inhumane tactics are a blatant violation of human rights and international law, and we demand that the international community should take immediate action to hold India accountable,” both Kashmiri leaders highlighted.