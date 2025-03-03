AIRLINK 177.35 Decreased By ▼ -9.74 (-5.21%)
BOP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.06%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 53.48 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.6%)
OGDC 212.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.86%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
SYM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,802 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.57%)
BR30 35,377 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.59%)
KSE100 112,566 Decreased By -685.9 (-0.61%)
KSE30 34,855 Decreased By -338.6 (-0.96%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

Nationwide heavy rainfall: alert issued

APP Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan enters the holy month of Ramazan, the National Weather Forecasting Center Sunday issued a warning for heavy rainfall and intense precipitation where citizens are advised to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety, including avoiding travel to flood-prone areas, staying indoors during heavy rainfall, and following evacuation orders from local authorities.

According to the forecast, a low-pressure system will bring vigorous rainfall and snowfall to the northern regions on Sunday (today) and tomorrow, private news channels reported.

Punjab is expected to experience torrential downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness rain and snowfall in both its plains and mountainous areas until March 4.

Local authorities have also been placed on high alert.

Hilly areas, including Murree and Galiyat are also predicted to receive significant rainfall and snowfall.

The Meteorological Office further announced that a potent western weather system is anticipated to enter Balochistan today, generating thunderstorms, heavy rain and snowfall in mountainous regions.

As a precautionary measure, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travellers and tourists to refrain from non-essential travel during snowfall, storms and potential flooding.

PDMA official said, “We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid travelling to areas prone to flooding and landslides, especially during the holy month of Ramazan to ensure their safety and well-being”.

