Mar 03, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

Uninterrupted power supply assured by IESCO

Recorder Report Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday said the uninterrupted electricity supply would be provided across its region during Ramazan.

With demand at 1,206 megawatts, officials report sufficient power allocation from the national grid and round-the-clock monitoring to address outages, said an IESCO spokesman.

The company is fully prepared to meet Ramazan’s energy needs, he said.

Over 126 complaint centres are operational, with staff on high alert to resolve issues immediately, the spokesman said.





