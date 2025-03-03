Traders demand expediting Safe City Project

PESHAWAR: Business community demanded the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police department and security institutions to ensure early implementation of Safe City Project.

Traders made this demand during a meeting with Chief Capitol Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan and SSP Operation Peshawar Masood Bangash held here at the Chamber House, chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO said the skeleton of the Safe City Project has been prepared. However, with regard to assistance for this project, he said a separate security-related pilot project can be launched with financial assistance of the business community. About the police station system, he said seven Sahulat Centres have been established in the police station of the city.

Qasim Ali Khan said they are working to set up a Sahulat Centre in every police station in the city.

CCPO assured that the police department would take every possible step to ensure the safety and security of the trader community

Earlier, Fazal Moqeem Khan emphasised that a peaceful and conducive atmosphere is crucial to flourish economic activities. He urged government, police and law enforcement agencies to take concrete steps for protection of law and property of people, especially trader community.

The chamber president apprised the meeting about the traders concerns over increasing crime, snatching incidents, extortion calls, growing traffic congestion, harassing, actions against traders under guise of removal of illegal structures, encroachment in the city, and delay in implementation of Safe City Project.

Moqeem stressed proactive steps for implementation of the Safe City Project in order to remove a sense of insecurity between the traders community and flourish trade and economic activities.

Shaukat Ali Khan, chairman law and order standing committee SCCI addressed the meeting, emphasising the need for a peaceful and friendly environment to promote business and trade activities. He called for concrete steps to ensure security to the trader community. He gave a number of proposals for reforms in the police department and ‘Thana culture’.

Haji Afzal also spoke on the occasion, underlining major security related issues, which were faced by traders and urged to avoid unnecessary actions in pretext of removing illegal encroachments in the city.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former SCCI President talked on behalf of the Industrialists Association Peshawar and offered financial assistance through IAP for a safe city project.

