Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

NIBD welfare society fundraiser held

APP Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 07:52am

KARACHI: A fundraising event was organized under the auspices of the NIBD Welfare Society at the residence of renowned businessman Zahid Hameed.

The event was attended by Uzma Tahir Shamsi, wife of NIBD Welfare Society head Muhammad Tahir Shamsi, along with their son Usama Shamsi, former KCCI president Shamim Fhirpo, Irfan Asli Puri, Rehan Shahid, Mufti Abdul Rafi, Saeed Allahwala, Munir-ul-Islam, Abdullah Akhtar, Zahid Saeed, Dr. Shahid Noor, Dr. Nosheba Hasan Murad, Rizwan Feroze, Fahad Ilyas Nainitalwala, and other men and women who actively participated in the fundraising.

The attendees collectively donated approximately Rs 30 million, with individual contributions ranging from 10,000 to 3000000 rupees.

Uzma Tahir Shamsi highlighted that in 1994, Tahir Shamsi, initiated bone marrow transplants after completing a year of specialized training. Over time, the number of patients increased significantly.

She emphasized that Pakistan has a high number of thalassemia patients, and their goal is to provide maximum medical assistance to people suffering from blood disorders.

Shamim Fhirpo, stated that bone marrow transplantation is a complex and costly procedure, urging philanthropists to contribute generously to this noble cause.

