AIRLINK 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.69 (-5.18%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
HUBC 132.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.02%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.85%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.2%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
TRG 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,816 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 35,403 Decreased By -185.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 112,562 Decreased By -689.7 (-0.61%)
KSE30 34,865 Decreased By -328.9 (-0.93%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-03

Ramazan Package: Punjab govt provides relief in flour, sugar prices

APP Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 07:26am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant relief is being provided in the prices of flour and sugar across the province as part of the Nigahban Ramazan Package 2025.

Punjab Food Department Director General (DG) Shoaib Jadoon informed APP that 4,871 bags of flour have been sold in the past 24 hours at special relief markets, established by the government. He added that a subsidy of Rs 20 to Rs 85 is being offered on 10-kg flour bags at these relief stalls.

In addition, over 41,000-kg sugar was sold at relief stalls in the same period, with the price fixed at Rs 130 per kg. The distribution of flour bags included 1,383 in Lahore division, 579 in Gujranwala and Gujarat, 1,198 in Rawalpindi districts, 213 in Faisalabad, 160 in Sargodha, and 301 in Sahiwal division. Similarly, 381 flour bags were sold in Multan division, 80 in Bahawalpur, and 576 in Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

The DG Food emphasised that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure availability of affordable food items for the public. The relief in flour prices is being provided directly on the instructions of the chief minister. In collaboration with the industry, various essential items are available at sahulat stalls at prices lower than the market rate, and the uninterrupted supply of sugar and flour would be ensured.

Every year, during the holy month of Ramazan, the Punjab government announces and implements a relief package for low-income and deserving families. Traditionally, this relief was provided through the establishment of Ramazan bazaars, offering specific food items at subsidised rates. Last year, however, the government deviated from this practice by distributing food hampers to low-income households.

This year, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is providing cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to 3 million low-income and deserving families under the Nigahban Ramazan Package 2025.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the federal Ramazan Package 2025, announcing that 4 million families (approximately 20 million Pakistanis) will receive Rs 5,000 per family through a digital wallet. The PM highlighted that a substantial amount of Rs 20 billion has been allocated for this year’s Ramazan package, a significant increase from the Rs 7 billion allocated last year.

Ramadan Ramazan package flour prices Sugar prices Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Shoaib Jadoon

Comments

200 characters

Ramazan Package: Punjab govt provides relief in flour, sugar prices

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories