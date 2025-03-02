COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to youth empowerment

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to empowering the nation’s youth, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the country’s future, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

During an interaction with students from various universities in Bahawalpur, the Army Chief encouraged young minds to pursue academic excellence and equip themselves with the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to national development.

COAS inaugurates military hospital, Combat Simulator in Bahawalpur

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir stated the youth are the future of Pakistan.

He lauded the students for their potential and reaffirmed the Army’s support for initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent.

The COAS also stressed the importance of self-responsibility, urging the youth to focus on their duties and performance rather than engaging in baseless criticism.

Each of us must focus on our own responsibilities and strive for excellence. As long as great mothers continue to sacrifice for Pakistan and the youth stand united with the armed forces, no one can harm our country, he said.

General Munir highlighted the challenges posed by terrorism and the role of an organized illegal spectrum in supporting such activities.

The Army Chief also described Pakistan as a “precious gift from Allah Almighty,” blessed with abundant resources and potential.

He urged the audience to remain steadfast in their beliefs, honor the sacrifices of their ancestors, and uphold the core values of society.