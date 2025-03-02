AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to youth empowerment

BR Web Desk Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 02:50pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to empowering the nation’s youth, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the country’s future, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

During an interaction with students from various universities in Bahawalpur, the Army Chief encouraged young minds to pursue academic excellence and equip themselves with the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to national development.

COAS inaugurates military hospital, Combat Simulator in Bahawalpur

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir stated the youth are the future of Pakistan.

He lauded the students for their potential and reaffirmed the Army’s support for initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent.

The COAS also stressed the importance of self-responsibility, urging the youth to focus on their duties and performance rather than engaging in baseless criticism.

Each of us must focus on our own responsibilities and strive for excellence. As long as great mothers continue to sacrifice for Pakistan and the youth stand united with the armed forces, no one can harm our country, he said.

General Munir highlighted the challenges posed by terrorism and the role of an organized illegal spectrum in supporting such activities.

The Army Chief also described Pakistan as a “precious gift from Allah Almighty,” blessed with abundant resources and potential.

He urged the audience to remain steadfast in their beliefs, honor the sacrifices of their ancestors, and uphold the core values of society.

ISPR Army Chief youths COAS General Asim Munir Bahawalpur Cantonment

Comments

200 characters

COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to youth empowerment

Marco Rubio signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel

Export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait: SIFC proposal fails to win ECC approval

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

France’s Macron urges calm after Trump and Zelenskiy clash

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Karachi Commissioner directs K-Electric, Sui Gas to avoid loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar

Australia, South Africa forced to wait on Champions Trophy semi-final venues

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Read more stories