Sports

No excuses from Phillips as NZ prepare for India challenge

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 11:59am
New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips said on Saturday that he was confident the Black Caps can adapt to the surface in their Champions Trophy group match against India in Dubai where their opponents will be more familiar with the pitch and conditions.

India play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, a neutral venue selected after the country’s board (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to political tensions.

By contrast, New Zealand have been assigned different venues for their three group matches, beating hosts Pakistan in Karachi before claiming a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Both sides are unbeaten and already assured of a spot in the last four ahead of Sunday’s clash, which will decide which team tops Group A and who they will meet in the semi-finals. Asked if he felt like India had an advantage, Phillips told reporters: “For us, there’s no focus on anything like that.

“Obviously a tournament draw is what it is, and we have a no excuses mindset to be able to come out to a tournament, you’re dealt the hand that you’re dealt.

“The fact of the matter is India has been dealt that hand, and we’ve been dealt that hand. And we’re never going to complain about what we get, and we’ll just do the best with what we’ve got.”

Phillips said the variation of surfaces in Pakistan had left New Zealand well prepared for any outcome.

“We’ve had a lot of different situations. We’ve had balls that have spun,” the 28-year-old added.

“We’ve had surfaces that have been flat and fast, boundaries that are small. This ground (Dubai) presents itself with a different challenge of being potentially a little bit slower, more void of grass and maybe slightly slower outfields.

Australia, South Africa forced to wait on Champions Trophy semi-final venues

“We pride ourselves on trying to be as adaptable as possible. It doesn’t necessarily mean everything is foolproof and that we’re always going to come out on top. But I feel like we’ve got a lot of bases covered.”

Although both teams are already through to the last four, Phillips believes the result of Sunday’s match will be important for sustaining momentum in the tournament. “Finishing in the top spot goes with a great deal of confidence going into the semi-finals,” Phillips said.

“We always, in a tournament like this, go out to win every game possible. And momentum is a strange thing in cricket especially. So we’re going to go out there, play every ball as it comes, but we’ll put our best forward no matter what.”

