Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been asked to initiate contempt of court proceeding against Chief Minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for using public funds for self-projection.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat on Saturday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court saying that the respondent has violated the Supreme Court’s judgment dated 22-11-2022.

Earlier, former Punjab law minister Basharat Raja in a post on X (formerly Twitter) criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for publishing their photographs in a supplement published in all the major newspapers.

Contempt plea: IHC seeks records of two petitions

The petitioner alleged that Maryam Nawaz used government advertisements for personal promotion as chief minister Punjab. It said that the Court on 22-11-2022 delivered a judgment banning the use of public funds for personal publicity, adding the incumbent Punjab CM’s self-promotion violated the court’s ruling. The petition requests the initiation of contempt proceedings against CM Punjab and demanded that she be declared guilty of contempt of court.

He cited the judgment of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa which states; affixing one’s own photograph on a public/government document projects personal interest, therefore, this is not permissible because it would violate one’s oath of office. It is also not permissible to maneuver the honouring of oneself through one’s subordinates, political associate or in a manner that may call for the bestowal of reciprocal favours. Paid servants of the State, constitutional office holders and politicians in government must not use their positions for personal, partisan or pecuniary gain.

The petitioner submitted that advertisements appended with this petition clearly show violation of the order dated 22-119-2022, passed by the apex court. He stated that he had warned the respondent in newspaper about prohibition of self-projections of public office-holders at the expense of public/government funds.

“Not to obey the order of the Court is willful violation of the Court order, which falls under Article 204 of the constitution,” he added.

Supreme Court PTI Maryam Nawaz Sharif

