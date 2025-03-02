Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has attached eight senior officials of Inland Revenue Service to Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) as domain officers to have direct access to all kinds of citizens’ data available with PRAL to achieve multiple objectives including their audits.

Through a notification issued by the FBR, the FBR has given full authority to eight domain officials to develop and utilize all kinds of PRAL’s data without any approval or permission of PRAL authorities.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Saturday, the Domain Officers would be primarily responsible for software development & implementation; data analysis and reporting optimization and data governance, compliance and management.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) of the attachment of Domain Officers shall cover software development & implementation; engage with PRAL teams throughout all stages of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) to ensure seamless collaboration and alignment with FBR’s requirements and objectives and collaborate with PRAL teams in the preparation, review, validation, and sign-off of Business Requirement Specifications (BRS) and Change Request Forms (CRF) to ensure FBR’s operational needs, legal requirements, and business processes are accurately captured in software development.

TORs also included collaborate with the development team to ensure best software practices are followed, while offering domain-specific expertise to ensure the developed functionalities align with FBR’s operational workflows and business logic; review and validate test cases to ensure thorough software testing, and actively participate in user acceptance testing (UAT) to confirm system accuracy and performance.

The TORs of tax officials covered assist in the delivery of dashboards for FBR’s field officers based on their specific needs and preferences, ensuring that the dashboards are up-to-date and user1friendly; ensure that the data reports and dashboards reflect actionable insights which assist FBR’s field officers in enhancing operational performance; suggest automated data validation checks to ensure that data accuracy is maintained throughout its lifecycle; regularly monitor the performance of data analysis tools and dashboards, gathering feedback from FBR’s field officers to ensure they remain effective and meet evolving operational needs; establish a process for continuous improvement by tracking the impact of data analytics on FBR’s revenue generation, identifying opportunities for further optimization, and ensuring that data-driven insights contribute to enhanced revenue generation and operational efficiency.

The TORs of Domain Officers included to ensure implementation of all aspects of the Data Governance Policy approved by FBR, overseeing its implementation and enforcement across all data management

activities, including databases, applications, software updates, modifications, and other processes; monitor and enforce that all changes to applications, database activities, and software updates comply with the Data Governance Policy, maintaining data consistency, security, and access controls and recommend third-party audits of database activities and access logs to verify compliance with the Data Governance Policy, ensuring that access controls, data manipulation, and storage practices meet the required standards.

The FBR has directed the CEO, PRAL to ensure that PRAL extends full cooperation to the Domain Officers in accordance with the responsibilities outlined in the TORs, the FBR added.

