PPP’s Asfand Kakar resigns as parliamentary secy in BA

QUETTA: Member Balochistan Assembly of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asfandyar Khan Kakar announced on Saturday to step down as Parliamentary Secretary of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and Urban Planning with immediate effect, says in media reports.

In a statement, Asfand Kakar said “I am seriously thinking to leave Pakistan People’s Party as I have serious complaints against the leadership.”

He claimed “My departments are being run by other officers”.

Asfand Kakar said that he will submit his resignation to Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti soon.