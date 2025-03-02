AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-02

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Hamid Nawaz Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court observed that an inspector or equivalent official of Pakistan Rangers can search, seize and arrest any person within 20 kilometres of the international borders committing an offence under Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (CNSA 1997).

The court passed this order in a petition of Maqbool Ali who approached the court for bail in a case registered against him under Section 9 (1)-6c of The Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997.

According to a report submitted before the court Pakistan Rangers received a tip about the presence of some suspects in village Phatankay adjacent to defence post near the Indian borders.

Talks with Afghanistan fail: Tension further mounts as closure of Torkham border enters third day

Rangers raided and captured the petitioner, while two other accused flee from the spot. The rangers also recovered two packets containing total 1060 grams of heroin from the petitioner.

The petitioner’s counsel contended whole the story was concocted as petitioner once resisted the interference of the rangers into his property rights who retaliated to book the petitioner in this false case.

He further stated that the rangers have no authority to arrest and detain the offenders under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (CNSA 1997).

The court said claim of the petitioner’s counsel that arrest by sub inspector Pakistan Rangers has vitiated the whole proceedings, cannot be honoured as officers of the rangers handed over the petitioner to local police after arrest and seizure of narcotics.

The court also said that huge quantity of heroin has been recovered from the possession of petitioner with his active knowledge which cannot be termed as innocent mistake.

Nothing is available on record which could prima facie show that the rangers have any ill-will or ulterior motive to falsely implicate the petitioner in this case, the court added.

The court said that no illegality has been observed, particularly when the case has been investigated by the police.

The court, therefore, dismissed the bail petition and said apparently sufficient material is available on record to connect the petitioner with the commission of alleged crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC international borders Narcotic Substances Act, 1997

Comments

200 characters

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories