Successor announced

NOWSHERA: Following the killing of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani in a suicide blast at the Darul Uloom Haqqania on Friday, Maulana Rashidul Haq Haqqani has been appointed as the deputy superintendent of the seminary based in Akora Khattak.

Moreover, according to an official statement, Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, the son of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, has been designated as his political successor. The statement further noted that Maulana Rashidul Haq Haqqani is the son of Maulana Samiul Haq, the founder of the seminary.

It is also worth mentioning that Maulana Abdul Haq Sani sustained injuries in Friday’s blast, but he has now been entrusted with carrying forward his late father’s political legacy.