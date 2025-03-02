AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-02

Maulana Hamidul Haq laid to rest amid tight security

Published 02 Mar, 2025

NOWSHERA: Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani of Darul Uloom Haqqania was laid to rest amid tight security in his seminary in Nowshera on Saturday.

The funeral prayer was led by his son Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, attended by thousands of people including religious and political figures.

Maulana Hamid, son of late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Haqqani, was buried next to his father at the seminary following funeral prayers attended by ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Ghulam Ali, former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, JI leader Mushtaq Ahmed, Afghan counsel general and a large number of scholars and students. Hamidul Haq, the head of Jamia Haqqania seminary, was one of seven people killed in a suicide bombing a day earlier at a mosque inside his seminary compound.

Police said Haq was the target of the attack. Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered a case against unidentified assailants at its Mardan police station. The case, filed on the complaint of Maulana Abdul Haq, includes provisions related to terrorism and murder.

Authorities have sought public assistance in identifying the suicide bomber, announcing a reward of Rs500,000 for any information leading to the identification of the attacker. Investigative teams have reached out to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to identify the bomber through fingerprints. CCTV footage from various locations has been obtained to trace the attacker’s movements.

