Unite for a greener future of Pakistan

The 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference, recently hosted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), marked another critical milestone in the country’s journey toward climate resilience.

Over the past few years, the private sector has taken many initiatives to integrate sustainability into its core strategies, recognizing the importance of climate action as business imperative.

The conference, themed as “Unite for a Greener Future” brought together leaders from diverse industries, policymakers, and climate experts to deliberate on how Pakistan can accelerate its transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

The 3rd climate conference was hosted post COP29 held in November’24 in Baku to focus on the global dialogue around the key topics and to translate these into impactful and actionable strategies for Pakistan.

One of the key takeaways from this year’s discussions was the growing recognition that climate change is not just an environmental issue but an economic and social challenge that required a coordinated and collaborative response.

Pakistan remains among the most vulnerable countries to climate risks, yet it also holds immense potential to drive sustainable growth by leveraging climate finance, fostering innovation, and strengthening public-private collaboration.

At OICCI, we strongly believe that continuous learning and awareness is key to tackling this challenge and requires more than an annual conference, for which we planned other initiatives that complemented the conference.

Our approach is built on four pillars: knowledge and capacity building, strategic partnerships, recognition of corporate leadership in sustainability, and implementation of climate solutions.

Over the past year, OICCI has conducted targeted workshops on Carbon Markets, Green Financing, Climate Risks and the Impact on Human Capital and Circulatory. These efforts have helped businesses develop a deeper understanding of the opportunities within the climate transition and align their strategies with global best practices.

Collaboration remains a cornerstone of effective climate action. No single entity—whether in the private or public sector—can tackle this challenge alone. OICCI has strengthened partnerships with organizations such as the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Climate Finance Pakistan to drive meaningful impact.

Engaging with policymakers has also been a focus, ensuring that business perspectives are integrated into national climate policies. The OICCI is looking forward to collaborating with the Government to find joint solutions to address this pressing challenge and supporting its journey towards resilient and green economy.

A significant highlight of the conference was the inaugural OICCI Climate Excellence Awards, which underscored the leadership of businesses that are actively implementing sustainability initiatives.

Recognizing and celebrating these achievements not only incentivizes further action but also reinforces the idea that sustainability is a source of competitive advantage. Companies that embed climate resilience into their operations are not only mitigating risks but also unlocking new growth opportunities.

While discussions at the conference highlighted many encouraging developments, they also served as a reminder of the scale of work that still lies ahead. Access to climate finance remains a critical challenge, and businesses must play a proactive role in mobilizing resources, whether through green bonds, developing bankable projects, leveraging carbon credit mechanisms and sustainable investment frameworks. Moreover, achieving net-zero goals will require a fundamental shift in how industries approach energy efficiency, decarbonization, and circularity and adopt innovative thinking to achieve these goals.

The path forward demands urgency and commitment. The private sector must move beyond discussions and take concrete steps to integrate sustainability into decision-making at every level. The role of forums like the Pakistan Climate Conference is to facilitate action-oriented dialogue, bringing together the best ideas and translating them into tangible outcomes.

Pakistan has the potential to translate its vulnerbailty into resilience, but this will require a collective effort, long-term vision, and unwavering commitment. The momentum generated by the 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference must now be channeled into real-world solutions that drive meaningful and lasting change.

The private sector has a responsibility to lead by example, work with policymakers, academia and other stakeholders, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental stewardship are not mutually exclusive but, in fact, deeply interconnected.

