Ambassadors’ Conference: PBIT hosts pre-engagement session with 12 CGs, honorary consuls

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) successfully hosted a pre-engagement session with 12 Consuls General and Honorary Consuls as part of its preparations for the upcoming Ambassadors’ Conference, tentatively scheduled for April-May 2025.

The session, held at PBIT’s committee room, served as a strategic forum to present in-depth trade research on Pakistan’s export potential and discuss opportunities to expand trade with existing and emerging international partners.

The session was chaired by CEO PBIT, who emphasized the Punjab Government’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly climate and enhancing economic diplomacy through strategic partnerships. The discussion revolved around policy-driven trade facilitation, export diversification, and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Consuls General from 12 countries, including the USA, Turkey, South Africa, France, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Mexico, and the Netherlands, participated in the dialogue, sharing insights on unlocking new trade and investment avenues between Punjab and their respective countries.

William Campbell, Political and Economic Chief of US Consulate, highlighted the strong economic ties between Pakistan and the USA, stating, “There is immense potential for collaboration in technology, agriculture, and renewable energy sectors. Durmus Bastug, Consul General of Turkey said that Pakistan and Turkey share a deep-rooted economic and cultural bond. We are keen to explore new investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure, textiles, and automotive industries.

Consul General of France, Habib Anwer Sheikh, stressed the importance of policy consistency and ease of doing business. Encouraging business-friendly regulations will enhance investor confidence and attract French enterprises to Punjab, he said.

Ms. Asma Hamid, Consul General of the Netherlands, commented that sustainable trade practices and technology-driven solutions can unlock new opportunities for growth. The Netherlands is ready to collaborate with Pakistan in various areas.

The forum also saw discussions on enhancing market access, trade liberalization, and leveraging Pakistan’s strategic location to attract greater foreign direct investment (FDI).

The CEO PBIT thanked all participants for their valuable input and reiterated PBIT’s commitment to strengthening global trade relations. He said this pre-engagement session marks an important step toward fostering stronger economic ties with our international partners. Through collaborative efforts and strategic dialogue, we aim to position Punjab as a leading investment destination, he added.

The insights and recommendations gathered from this session will be incorporated into the Ambassadors’ Conference, ensuring a comprehensive roadmap for trade and investment growth in Punjab.

