Emergency services dept: performance

LAHORE: Emergency Services Department rescued 183,455 victims while responding to 180,807 emergencies across Punjab in February, 2025.

Out of 180,807 emergencies, 121,895 medical emergencies, 37,390 were road traffic accidents, 4,948 were falls/ slip, 4,614 Delivery Cases, 3,113 crime incidents, 2,135 fire emergencies, 1,679 Occupational Injuries, 608 Animal Rescue, 448 electric shock, 41 structural collapses, 30 drowning emergencies and 3,906 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

As many as 375 people died in 37,390 Road Traffic Crashes in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 6,839 occurred in Lahore in which 34 people died. Similarly, 2,445 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2,169 RTCs in Multan, 2,073 in Gujranwala, 1,350 in Sheikhupura and 1,205 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 21,309 accidents took place in other districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 355 incidents in Lahore, 188 in Faisalabad, 157 in Rawalpindi, 89 in Multan, 79 in Gujranwala and 69 in Attock.

