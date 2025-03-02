AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-02

Laparoscopic nephrectomy procedure performed at LGH

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Health for All” initiative, Urologists of Lahore General Hospital successfully performed a laparoscopic Nephrectomy surgery of a 57-year-old woman Naroo Bibi from Ziarat, Balochistan.

This procedure was necessitated by an infection that had caused her non-functional kidney to become attached to her liver and large intestine. This procedure was led by Head of Department Prof Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal and was carried out by Dr Azfar Ali, Dr Rahim Sajad and Dr Khalil Ahmad. They used modern technology and camera-assisted methods while completing the process. The team successfully removed the non-functional kidney and saved the patient’s life.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar congratulated Prof. Khizar Hayat Gondal and his team for their success and praised the achievement as a significant step in improving public health.

He emphasized that the doctors at PGMI/LGH are highly skilled in using modern technology and have shown exemplary professionalism by performing such a complex surgery bringing relief to the patient.

He further added that this procedure not only reflects the doctors’ dedication but also sends a message of national unity by offering life-saving surgeries to patients coming from remote areas like Ziarat, Balochistan.

He highlighted that under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif advancements in health services and modern facilities in Punjab are now benefiting patients from all over the country reinforcing the spirit of goodwill.

Prof Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal stated that the 57-year-old patient Naroo Bibi after visiting several hospitals and finally arrived at LGH in a state of despair. After thorough medical evaluation and testing, it was found that one of her kidneys had become completely non-functional due to stones and the infection had spread which caused it to attach with her liver and large intestine which was removed by using laparoscopic Nephrectomy. On her complete recovery she has since been discharged from the hospital with good health.

The patient’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude to CM Punjab, Principal Prof Al-Farid Zafar, MS Dr Faryad Hussain Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal and the hospital administration for the successful Procedure.

They acknowledged that Punjab’s hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and the doctors possess exceptional expertise in their fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal

Comments

200 characters

Laparoscopic nephrectomy procedure performed at LGH

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories