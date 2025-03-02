Laparoscopic nephrectomy procedure performed at LGH

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Health for All” initiative, Urologists of Lahore General Hospital successfully performed a laparoscopic Nephrectomy surgery of a 57-year-old woman Naroo Bibi from Ziarat, Balochistan.

This procedure was necessitated by an infection that had caused her non-functional kidney to become attached to her liver and large intestine. This procedure was led by Head of Department Prof Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal and was carried out by Dr Azfar Ali, Dr Rahim Sajad and Dr Khalil Ahmad. They used modern technology and camera-assisted methods while completing the process. The team successfully removed the non-functional kidney and saved the patient’s life.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar congratulated Prof. Khizar Hayat Gondal and his team for their success and praised the achievement as a significant step in improving public health.

He emphasized that the doctors at PGMI/LGH are highly skilled in using modern technology and have shown exemplary professionalism by performing such a complex surgery bringing relief to the patient.

He further added that this procedure not only reflects the doctors’ dedication but also sends a message of national unity by offering life-saving surgeries to patients coming from remote areas like Ziarat, Balochistan.

He highlighted that under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif advancements in health services and modern facilities in Punjab are now benefiting patients from all over the country reinforcing the spirit of goodwill.

Prof Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal stated that the 57-year-old patient Naroo Bibi after visiting several hospitals and finally arrived at LGH in a state of despair. After thorough medical evaluation and testing, it was found that one of her kidneys had become completely non-functional due to stones and the infection had spread which caused it to attach with her liver and large intestine which was removed by using laparoscopic Nephrectomy. On her complete recovery she has since been discharged from the hospital with good health.

The patient’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude to CM Punjab, Principal Prof Al-Farid Zafar, MS Dr Faryad Hussain Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal and the hospital administration for the successful Procedure.

They acknowledged that Punjab’s hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and the doctors possess exceptional expertise in their fields.

