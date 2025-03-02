Historical beauty of Murree will be restored within a year: CM Punjab

LAHORE: “The historical beauty of Murree will be restored within a year,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while launching a big project to expand and restore the historic Mall Road of Murree after 167 years.

The CM added, “The project is part of Murree Tourism Development Plan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Walled City Authority Lahore, with the help of experts and consultation of local population and administration, will implement the project at a cost of Rs550 million to restore Murree to its ancient beauty. Murree will become a model for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan and Punjab.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “There will be no compromise on quality, Murree has to be made a center of global tourism facilities. The glass train project, and the construction of a hospital equipped with modern facilities will further enhance this project.”

The CM appointed Punjab’s senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as the head of the steering committee of the Murree Development Project.

The Chief Minister said, “Historical footpaths will be restored, cleanliness will be made exemplary and maximum facilities will be provided. The shops and buildings on the Mall Road will be restored in the ancient architectural style. Advertisement boards on the shops and buildings will also have the same shape and quality.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The buildings will be illuminated with historical style electric lights. A public square (Crossroads) will be built for the public while reviving Murree’s ancient history. Standard washrooms will also be built for the convenience of tourists and the general public.”

Meanwhile CM Maryam Nawaz said: “A modern transport system is also the right of women living in villages.”

While directing the authorities concerned to prepare Punjab’s first Women Transport Solution Plan, the CM sought a comprehensive plan for the transportation of rural women, and directed them to start bus service from every rural tehsil to district headquarters. She also sought an inter-village transport plan.

The Chief Minister said, “Lack of a proper transport system is extremely painful for rural women. It is very sad to see rural women travelling in public transport in uncomfortable conditions. The provision of modern transport system will add to the confidence of rural women.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Students and sick women will have now ease of transportation.” She reviewed a proposal to start in phases a mass transit system in remote districts using 25 buses, and directed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to provide subsidy to women passengers in the mass transit system.

