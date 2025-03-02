Bilawal wishes people ‘Ramazan Mubarak’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartfelt greetings to Muslims across Pakistan and around the world on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

He prayed that this sacred month brings peace, prosperity, and countless blessings to all.

Bilawal in his message emphasised that Ramadan is not only a time for fasting but also a period of self-reflection, spiritual growth, and renewed devotion. It is a month that instils the values of patience, humility, and compassion, reminding everyone of their duty to care for the less fortunate and to uphold the principles of justice, tolerance, and unity.

Bilawal urged all Pakistanis to come together in the true spirit of Ramadan, helping those in need, extending kindness to one another, and fostering an environment of inclusivity and harmony.

