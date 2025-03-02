AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-02

Meta to host 'Ramazan Bazaar'

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Meta announced to host the Ramazan Bazaar, a vibrant celebration of the holy month of Ramazan. This unique event is part of the #MonthofGood campaign that aims to bring together creators and local small businesses in Pakistan and share the joy and spirit of Ramazan.

The event buzzed with interactive games like paanipuri stacking and kheer decoration, bringing fun challenges to the crowd. A celebratory drum circle added to the energy, as attendees enjoyed the rhythmic beats. Showcasing local creativity, the Meta AI display featured Digital Ammi by Food Fusion, Going Viral Coach by Hamza Bhatti, and Mr Churra by Bilal Munir, each offering a unique digital experience. The event also highlighted small businesses, with brands like Sukooon, Ashraf Naturals, and Adore.PK presenting their handcrafted and locally made products, celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship.

Meta will also share #MonthofGood content series on Meta Pakistan’s official WhatsApp channel, highlighting how Meta’s apps and Meta AI bring together a lively community of billions, where people discover, share, and connect over what they love. This will be captured through various Pakistani creators’ point of views throughout Ramazan.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Ramazan with our creators in Pakistan,” said Yu Yu Din, Strategic Partner Manager, Global Partnerships for Meta in Pakistan. “This #MonthofGood campaign embodies the values of creativity, community, and connection that are at the heart of our platforms.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

