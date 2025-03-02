Grow Safe & Pakistan Business Forum join hands

KARACHI: Grow Safe (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s leading HSE training, consultancy and compliance solutions provider and Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi chapter) have come together to upgrade the country’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The two entities signed a MoU at the PBF office, here on Friday, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening the SME sector. Under the agreement, Grow Safe will provide its services to the SMEs associated with the Forum.

The facilitation will include consultancy, training and certification in the said domain. The prime focus will be on upgrading the SMEs and raising their standards at par with the international companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Saad Abdul Wahab, CEO of Grow Safe, emphasized the significance of integrating global HSE practices within the local SME sector and said that this collaboration will enable SMEs to build a robust culture of safety and compliance, ultimately enhancing their competitiveness in the local and global markets.

PBF Karachi chapter’s President, Sohail Aziz, also highlighted the importance of the partnership and said that ensuring high standards in safety and compliance is critical for SME growth. With Grow Safe’s expertise, we aim to foster a resilient and sustainable business environment for our members, he added.

The move reflects a shared vision of building a resilient, prosperous and sustainable, internationally recognized SME ecosystem in Pakistan.

