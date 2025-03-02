AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-02

Zardari urges nation to intensify charity efforts

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the nation to participate in charity and alms-giving activities during the holy month of Ramazan and take special care of those in need.

“We must go beyond our means to support the poor. These are the principles which play a vital role in building a strong, progressive, and compassionate society. By doing so, we will fulfill the true objectives of Ramadan and attain its rewards,” the president said in a message at the advent of holy month of Ramadan 1446 Hijrah.

The president extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He said that Ramadan was a month of mercy, forgiveness and salvation. “It teaches us self-purification, patience, perseverance, compassion, equality, and unity. This holy month provides an excellent opportunity to attain piety, sincerity, and closeness to Allah Almighty. It creates an environment to reform ourselves both at individual and collective levels, thus allowing us to restart our lives with a renewed sense of purpose,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari further stressed that the sacred month also reminded them of the suffering of the needy and underprivileged.

The message was to rise above personal interests and extend a helping hand to others, fulfill the needs of the poor and destitute and promote the spirit of sacrifice and generosity in society, he added.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them the ability of taking benefits from the blessings of Ramadan, to embody patience and piety and to contribute towards the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

He also prayed that this month might bring peace, stability, development and prosperity to Pakistan.

