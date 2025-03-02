Customs seizes smuggled items

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Collectorate has seized huge cache of smuggled goods from Sohrab Goth area.

According to the details, on March 1, 2025, the Customs Enforcement team conducted a targeted raid in the vicinity of Al-Asif Square along Superhighway. The operation resulted in the recovery of five Mazda trucks transporting smuggled merchandise.

Officials discovered the vehicles were carrying various goods of Iranian origin, including cigarettes, detergent powder, and crockery items. The exact value of the seized contraband has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities confirmed that a thorough examination of the recovered items is currently in progress, and legal proceedings have been initiated in compliance with customs laws and regulations.

