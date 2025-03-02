Prices of kitchen items witness further increase

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken prices went up from Rs16,700 to Rs18,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs470 against Rs455 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs750 against Rs700 per kg. Eggs’ prices went up from Rs7,600 to Rs8,600 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs290-300 against Rs270-280 per dozen. Sugar price in the wholesale market went up from Rs7,600 to Rs8,000 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs170 against Rs160 per kg.

Prices of Ramazan-specific items have also witnessed a significant increase as good quality Iranian dates were available at Rs300 per kg in retail just two weeks ago which now are available at Rs450 per kg. Similarly, baisn was available at Rs300 per kg which now is available at Rs350 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices witnessed no changes as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Various types of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

The suppliers of tea like Lipton, Supreme and Islamabad Tea through special packages have reduced their prices by up to Rs250 per kg but the retailers have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices went up as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,270 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,320 against Rs1,260 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price up from Rs1,220 to Rs1,260 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,300 against Rs1,250 per kg.

Pulses prices over the past three months witnessed a significant reduction in the wholesale market as maash price went down from Rs530 to Rs400 per kg mark, while prices of other pulses also have significantly reduced, however, the retailers have not passed on the full benefit to the end consumers. The best quality maash is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 against Rs320 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 against Rs320 at per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs410-430 per kg, moong at Rs330 against Rs270 per kg, and masoor pulse is available at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in the wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went down from Rs6,650 to Rs6,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs470 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price is stable at Rs2,750 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,750 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in the wholesale market went down from Rs2,300 to Rs2,250 per carton, while in retail, 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and suppliers have also announced special scheme by reducing price from Rs3,900 per carton to Rs3,700 while retailers are charging the end consumers Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs165 per pack, family size Lux at Rs150, and detergent prices remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

The price of LPG was officially reduced by Rs6 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs244 per kg, while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per kg, which is Rs56-86 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs250 per kg.

Vegetable prices witnessed an increasing trend as potatoes are available in the range of Rs130-180 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-75 per kg; onion price went up from Rs200-250 to Rs220-330 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-85 against Rs50-80 per kg and tomato price is stable at Rs100-175 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-65 per kg. Ginger price went down from Rs1,350 to Rs1,250 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs370-400 against Rs400-450 per kg, China garlic price went up from Rs2,600 to Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630 against Rs580-600 per kg.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-75 per kg, various varieties of pumpkins are available in the range of Rs300-320 against Rs200-250 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-90 against Rs70-80 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs130-200 to Rs100-170 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-50 against Rs45-60 per kg; eggplant price went down rom Rs300 to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60-70 against Rs75-80 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs75 to Rs85 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs100 to Rs90 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs45-50 per kg. Fresh arrival okra is available at Rs500 per5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs130-150 per kg, Bitter gourd price went up from Rs600 to Rs650 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs160-190 against Rs150-180 per kg, green chili price is stable at Rs250-300 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 per kg, carrot price went up from Rs120 to Rs180 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 against Rs40-50 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs175 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs55-65 per kg.

Yam price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-170 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs75 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg; peas price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-90 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs75 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per kg, spinach is available at Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs20-25 per bundle of 250 grams.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs150-400 against Rs110-350 per kg, guava price went up from Rs180-250 to Rs200-280 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs180-280 against Rs100-260 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs150-450 against Rs200-400 per dozen. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs350-450 against Rs325-350 per kg; pomegranates in the range of Rs350-600 against Rs300-400 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, DC), ACs, the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public. For instance, DC office has fixed onion price at Rs99-140 per kg (with a minimum profit margin of Rs15 per kg for retailers) while retailers are charging Rs120-160 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents. Similarly maximum retail price of tomatoes is Rs185 per kg while majority of retailers are selling tomatoes in the range of Rs200-250, DC fixed price of cucumber is Rs37-42 as in wholesales market it costs Rs120 kg per bag which consists of over 5 kg, while majority of retailers are charging the consumers Rs80-100, which reflect more than 100 percent overcharging.

Consumers have blamed ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, consumers for artificial price hike. They said one vendor was selling bananas in the range of Rs100-250 per dozen and another at Rs100-200 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs70-200 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,240 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,220. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

