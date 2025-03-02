Sindh govt distributes solar home systems in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Energy Department held a ceremony in Tando Jam, Hyderabad, for the distribution of solar home systems under the Sindh Solar Energy Project.

In the first phase, 100 deserving families from rural areas received solar home systems, marking the beginning of a larger initiative to provide sustainable energy solutions to low-income households.

The event was attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Zain al-Abidin Memon, Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi, and Chairman TMC Umair Mola Bux Chandio, along with other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon congratulated the Minister for Energy for implementing Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of providing solar energy solutions to the underprivileged. “This facility is for poor people who cannot afford electricity,” he stated.

“The program has already started from Sukkur and will expand to every district of Hyderabad division. A total of 200,000 families will benefit from this initiative.” He emphasized that this project is part of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s larger welfare agenda, which also includes a massive housing project. He highlighted that 2.1 million homes are under construction for rain-affected families, with 400,000 homes already completed. “These homes are being provided in the name of poor women, ensuring women’s empowerment,” he added.

Sharjeel Memon also reaffirmed the growing public support for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), noting that PPP continues to gain more seats in every election. “The trust and confidence of the people will continue until Bilawal Bhutto Zardari becomes the next Prime Minister of Pakistan,” he declared.

Regarding political opposition, he stated that alliances against PPP are not new, but the party continues to expand and strengthen. He reiterated PPP’s stance on provincial autonomy and strong opposition to the Kala Bagh Dam project, calling it a settled matter.

“PPP serves the common man, which is why people trust us,” he said, recalling Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s contributions to women’s empowerment and defense technology, President Asif Ali Zardari’s role in passing the 18th Amendment, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s strong advocacy for Kashmir on global platforms.

Addressing the ceremony, Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah reiterated that the Sindh Solar Energy Project is a Sindh government initiative worth Rs. 200 billion, supported by the World Bank.

“In the first phase, 162,600 families will receive solar systems, while another 500,000 families will be facilitated in the next phase,” he announced. He stated that the Sindh government is also working on establishing solar parks to expand renewable energy infrastructure.

He reaffirmed that the housing project, initiated under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s directives, is progressing despite the devastation caused by nationwide floods. “The next phase of solar system distribution will begin after June, ensuring that more families benefit from clean and affordable energy,” he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized that the distribution process follows BISP criteria, ensuring complete transparency and merit-based selection. He also echoed the sentiment that PPP is gaining more public trust, as reflected in its increasing electoral victories.

As part of the first phase, 100 families in Tando Jam received solar systems at the ceremony. The Sindh government remains committed to providing renewable energy solutions, improving public welfare, and fulfilling Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision for a progressive and empowered Sindh.

