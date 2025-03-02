Dar, Danish FM discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday had a productive phone conversation with Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders expressed their resolve to strengthen the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Denmark into a strong economic partnership.

They explored ways to expedite collaboration in trade and investment through the promotion of public-private partnerships. Additionally, as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025 and 2026, they pledged to cooperate on multilateral platforms to advance mutual interests, peace, and sustainable development.