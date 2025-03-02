AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Killing of four Rangers: accused granted bail

Fazal Sher Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to the suspect accused of killing four Rangers personnel during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s November 26 protest.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, approved post-arrest bail of accused Muhammad Hashim Abbasi, who had allegedly, ran over the Rangers personnel with a vehicle.

PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Hammad Azhar, Raoof Hassan, and other leadership have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

The case registered at the Ramna police station under Section 302 (murder), Section 324 (murder attempt) Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), Section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, besides 7ATA of anti-terrorism act.

The FIR alleged that PTI founding chairman continuously issued instructions to the party leadership, his wife Bushra Bibi, Gandapur and his sister Aleema Khan for making all out efforts to get him released from jail and they could set anything on fire or kill anyone for this purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

