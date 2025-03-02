Merger of tribal districts: KP CM assails Centre for failing to fulfil promises

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has reaffirmed his commitment to securing the province’s constitutional and financial rights, particularly for the newly merged tribal districts.

Speaking to a delegation from the merged districts at the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday, he criticized the federal government for failing to fulfil promises made at the time of the tribal districts’ merger. “The purpose of merging these districts was to bring them at par with developed regions and end their backwardness,” Gandapur stated adding that the commitments made to the tribal people have not been honoured yet.

The chief minister highlighted ongoing efforts with the federal government regarding outstanding payments, including net hydel profit dues, the National Finance Commission (NFC) award share for merged districts, and tobacco cess, and said that if these issues were not resolved soon, then the provincial government will fight on legal front.

He remarked that that the federal government owes the province over Rs 2.2 trillion in net hydel profit, and lamented that despite producing cheap electricity and gas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is forced to buy them at high rates—and even then, supply remains insufficient.

Regarding the NFC award, the chief minister emphasized that with the inclusion of the merged districts, the province’s population has significantly increased. However, its NFC share has not been adjusted accordingly adding that based on our current population, we are entitled to an additional Rs250 billion annually.

KP CM pointed out that under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, agriculture is a provincial subject, yet the federal government collects Rs220 billion annually from tobacco cess in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but does not allocate the province its rightful share.

The chief minister acknowledged the sacrifices of journalists in the merged districts, and said that journalists play a crucial role in highlighting public issues and guiding the government, and urged them to actively support our struggle for constitutional rights. He announced a special grant of Rs50 million for the Qabaili Union of Journalists, along with Rs 2.0 million for each press club. He also pledged Rs 5.0 million in compensation for the families of journalists martyred in terrorist attacks and Rs1.0 million for those injured in such incidents.

Highlighting his government’s performance over the past year, Gandapur claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s revenue has increased by 55% due to investments in key sectors and cost-saving measures.

He noted that reforms in the Sehat Card health scheme alone are saving Rs 900 million per month, funds that are now being redirected toward welfare projects. “We inherited massive financial liabilities, which we have been cleared now” stated the Chief Minister adding that the annual development program of the province had a throw forward of 13 years which has now been reduced to four years.

