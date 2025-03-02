AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
EU still on course for bigger oilseed crop this year

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

PARIS: The European Union is still on track for a rebound in oilseed production this year as rapeseed crop conditions remain favourable, Strategie Grains said on Friday as it kept monthly harvest forecasts almost unchanged.

For rapeseed, the EU’s main oilseed, the consultancy held its forecast of 2025/26 production at 19.0 million metric tons, up 13% from 2024/25.

Projected sunflower seed output was nudged up to 10.5 million tons from 10.4 million a month ago, still 25% above the previous crop. Expected soybean production was kept at 3.2 million tons, nearly 7% up on the year. “Growing conditions have been generally good over the past month for rapeseed crops in the EU,” Strategie Grains said in an oilseed report, adding that a rainfall deficit in eastern EU countries would have to be monitored.

Rapeseed crops, mostly sown in late summer and autumn in Europe, are emerging from winter. Sunflower and soybean crops are planted during spring. Severe weather including torrential rain and heatwaves hurt EU oilseed crops last year, tightening supply for rapeseed and sunflower seed.

“As a result, we expect a further upward potential for the prices of both seeds by the end of the (2024/25) marketing year,” Strategie Grains said.

Improved harvests were projected to boost availability next season, particularly in sunflower seed, but low seed and oil stocks would limit supply recovery in rapeseed, it added.

