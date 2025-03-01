AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Zelensky says Trump’s support still ‘crucial’

AFP Published March 1, 2025

KYIV: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country still needed Donald Trump’s support, despite the US president berating him in a stunning televised confrontation the day before.

Trump accused Zelensky of not being “thankful” for US military aid, later writing that the Ukrainian president had “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

“It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do,” Zelensky said in a post on social media platform X.

Zelensky had planned to sign a long-awaited minerals-sharing deal with Washington on the visit, but Trump officials ordered him to leave after the confrontation, US media reported.

Russia says Zelensky trip to US was ‘complete failure’

“We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees,” Zelensky said on Saturday.

European leaders and politicians rushed to Zelensky’s defence after the spat, with the Ukrainian president landing for talks in London earlier.

Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky’s political rival and predecessor, also appeared to defend Zelensky in a post on Facebook.

“Some people expected me to criticise Zelensky. But no, there will be no criticism, because this is not what the country needs now,” he said.

But he added: “We really hope that President Zelensky has a Plan B.”

