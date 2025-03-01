AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

COAS visits Bahawalpur, inaugurates cutting-edge military, educational facilities

BR Web Desk Published 01 Mar, 2025 07:27pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Bahawalpur Cantonment on Saturday, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness and training aspects of the Bahawalpur Corps, the military’s media wing said.

During his visit, the Army Chief inaugurated state-of-the-art facilities, including the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan, and the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena, aimed at advancing medical education, information technology, and combat readiness.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, General Munir commended the officers and troops for their “unwavering dedication, high morale, and combat readiness.”

He emphasized that “rigorous training remains the cornerstone of a soldier’s professional development and must continue to be the defining attribute of the Pakistan Army in overcoming the challenges of modern warfare.”

COAS visits UK for 7th Regional Stabilisation Conference

The newly inaugurated CIMS is set to become a hub for medical education, while the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena will enhance training capabilities for troops. Innovista Cholistan, another flagship project, focuses on leveraging information technology to support both military and civilian development in the region.

During his interaction with students from various universities in Bahawalpur, the COAS highlighted the Army’s commitment to empowering the youth.

COAS visits Peshawar, meets political representatives

The youth are the future of Pakistan, and it is imperative that they equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development, he said.

General Munir encouraged students to pursue academic excellence and lauded their potential in shaping the country’s future.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander of Bahawalpur Corps.

