AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye to repeat offer to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks at London summit

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 03:04pm

ANKARA: Turkiye’s foreign minister will reiterate Ankara’s offer to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at a meeting of European leaders in London on Sunday, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Saturday.

NATO-member Turkiye hosted initial talks between the sides months after Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, helping secure a deal for the safe passage of grain exports in the Black Sea. It has said any future peace talks must include both countries.

While repeatedly calling for a ceasefire since 2024, Ankara has welcomed the U.S. initiative to end the war, which was derailed by a public argument between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in Washington on Friday.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will brief European leaders on Turkiye’s efforts to find a “fair and lasting peace” to the war, the source said, adding he will also affirm Ankara’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Fidan is expected to “underline that Turkiye, which hosted direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022, is ready to take up this role in the coming period”, and emphasise that all parties must jointly focus on lasting regional security and stability, as well as economic prosperity, in negotiations, the person added.

World reacts to Zelenskiy-Trump Oval Office clash

A Black Sea littoral state like Ukraine and Russia, Turkiye has maintained good ties with both since the start of the war. It has provided Kyiv with military support, while refusing to participate in Western sanctions against Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Turkiye last month, on the same day U.S. and Russian representatives met for talks - without Kyiv’s participation - in Riyadh aimed at ending the war.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also held talks in Ankara.

On Thursday, delegations from the United States and Russia met in Istanbul for talks aimed at addressing bilateral issues regarding the operations of their respective embassies.

Zelenskiy said last week that he saw Turkiye as an important security guarantor for Ukraine.

Ukraine Russia and Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye to repeat offer to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks at London summit

Macroeconomic conditions have improved due to govt efforts: PM

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

PPMA refutes reports claiming medicine prices increased 15 times in just five years

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskiy

Pakistan confirms 6th polio case of 2025

Phase one of Israel-Hamas truce due to expire

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Read more stories