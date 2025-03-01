AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Sports

South Africa upstage hapless England to reach Champions Trophy semis

AFP Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 08:30pm

KARACHI: South Africa qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy on Saturday with a convincing seven wicket win over a hapless England in a Group B match in Karachi.

Wiaan Mulder (3-25) and Marco Jansen (3-39) bowled out England for a paltry 179 in 38.2 overs before South Africa chased down the target for the loss of three wickets in 29.1 overs.

The victory means South Africa, who topped Group B with five points, a point more than Australia, join the Aussies in the semi-finals while India and New Zealand – who meet in Dubai on Sunday – are in the last four from Group A.

As for England, they have endured a wretched tournament, with this their third loss coming after defeats to Australia and then to Afghanistan which ended their interest in the tournament with a game to spare.

The India-New Zealand clash will determine the semi-final line-ups, the first in Dubai on March 4 while the second in Lahore a day later.

‘King Kohli’ set for another landmark after roaring back to form

India, whose government refused to send its national team to Pakistan over political tensions, will play their semi-final in Dubai irrespective of where they finish in the Group.

If India qualify for the final it will be played in Dubai on March 9. If not, Lahore will stage the final.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed Tristan Stubbs (nought) and Ryan Rickelton (27) with the score on 47 but Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen kept South Africa on track with a 127-run stand for the third wicket.

Klaasen, who scored a 56-ball 64 with 11 boundaries, fell to spinner Adil Rashid with just five needed for victory which David Miller completed with a six.

Dussen hit three sixes and six boundaries in his unbeaten 87-ball 72.

Archer had figures of 2-55 while Rashid took 1-37.

Earlier, Mulder and Jansen destroyed the top-order after England won the toss and batted.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj had figures of 2-35 as England’s batting chart presented a sorry picture with Joe Root the highest scorer with 37.

The fact that England were already out with two defeats in as many games and their captain Jos Buttler having stepped down after this match left them dispirited.

Jansen removed opener Phil Salt (eight), Jamie Smith (nought) and Ben Duckett (24) in an incisive first spell of five overs.

He then took a brilliant diving catch at long-on off Maharaj to send Harry Brook back for 19, ending a 62-run fourth-wicket stand with Root.

Just four runs later, England suffered a massive blow when Root was bowled by Mulder and the problems worsened with Liam Livingstone dismissed by Maharaj for nine.

Root’s 44-ball knock had one six and four boundaries.

Buttler (21) and Archer (25) added 42 runs for the eighth wicket but once Archer was dismissed by Mulder the last two wickets fell with the addition of just eight runs.

South Africa had to leave out regular skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi who were both unwell while stand-in skipper Aiden Markram was also forced to leave the field with a hamstring problem.

