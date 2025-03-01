AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Short doubtful for Australia’s Champions Trophy semi

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia’s Matt Short looks set to miss the Champions Trophy semi-finals after suffering a thigh injury during Friday’s abandoned Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Skipper Steve Smith said the opener, who suffered the quad injury while fielding but struggled on to make 20 runs from 15 balls before the game was washed out, was unlikely to be fit to face India or New Zealand on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I think he’ll be struggling,” Smith said. “I think we saw tonight he wasn’t moving very well. I think it’s probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover.”

Jake Fraser-McGurk would offer similar skills as a replacement for Short at the top of the batting order, while young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly is Australia’s travelling reserve.

New Zealand’s Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy

“We’ve got a few guys there to come in to fill a job,” Smith added.

A second abandoned game from three group matches assured Australia of a spot in the semi-finals but they will not know their opposition nor the venue for the match until after India face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

australia Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Matt Short 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Short doubtful for Australia’s Champions Trophy semi

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskiy

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Read more stories